Eclipse - Design Agency Landing Page

Eclipse - Design Agency Landing Page sajib webdesign pattern eclipse stylish colour homepage landing page uiuxdesigner ui ux 2020trend uidesign minimal web website icon ux branding ui design
Hello guys,

My latest work which is a Design Agency Landing Page . Here I have tried to play with colours. Have any feedback? Feel free to share .
Contact me at

Email: supriyosajib@gmail.com
Skype: live:supriyosajib
For projects you can contact me.
Thank you

And also thanks a ton to my brother Dipak Deb Nath for your Invite.

