Seth Hardie

Screen Shot 2011 01 14 At 9.54.47 Am

Seth Hardie
Seth Hardie
  • Save
Screen Shot 2011 01 14 At 9.54.47 Am website design texture typography
Download color palette

Award crest for the new Ad Club Edmonton website. Thanks to Morgan Knutson for the freebie

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2011
Seth Hardie
Seth Hardie

More by Seth Hardie

View profile
    • Like