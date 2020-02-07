Torf - Brand Identity Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I'm very excited to share the latest brand identity i created for Torf, an unique, energetic and bold clothing line aimed at young people.
Torf is based on Nassau, Bahamas but will have a global audience, their name was derived from the initials of the CEO's name - Torique Farrington.
Together with the client, we decided to create a simple wordmark that conveys movement, energy and, if you look with enough attention, a t-shirt on the first letter 👕
I've attached several snapshots of this brand identity. Feel free to save this post to have branding inspiration later!
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com