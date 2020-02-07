Wisecraft

Torf - Brand Identity Design

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Torf - Brand Identity Design illustration design brand identity negative space lettermark smart mark identity designer logomark logo wordmark typography streetwear logotype designer letter t identity design custom type business card clothing label branding brand
Torf - Brand Identity Design illustration design brand identity negative space lettermark smart mark identity designer logomark logo wordmark typography streetwear logotype designer letter t identity design custom type business card clothing label branding brand
Torf - Brand Identity Design illustration design brand identity negative space lettermark smart mark identity designer logomark logo wordmark typography streetwear logotype designer letter t identity design custom type business card clothing label branding brand
Torf - Brand Identity Design illustration design brand identity negative space lettermark smart mark identity designer logomark logo wordmark typography streetwear logotype designer letter t identity design custom type business card clothing label branding brand
Torf - Brand Identity Design illustration design brand identity negative space lettermark smart mark identity designer logomark logo wordmark typography streetwear logotype designer letter t identity design custom type business card clothing label branding brand
Torf - Brand Identity Design illustration design brand identity negative space lettermark smart mark identity designer logomark logo wordmark typography streetwear logotype designer letter t identity design custom type business card clothing label branding brand
Download color palette
  1. Torf.jpg
  2. Torf2.jpg
  3. Torf3 .jpg
  4. Torf4.jpg
  5. Torf5.jpg
  6. Torf6.jpg

I'm very excited to share the latest brand identity i created for Torf, an unique, energetic and bold clothing line aimed at young people.

Torf is based on Nassau, Bahamas but will have a global audience, their name was derived from the initials of the CEO's name - Torique Farrington.

Together with the client, we decided to create a simple wordmark that conveys movement, energy and, if you look with enough attention, a t-shirt on the first letter 👕

I've attached several snapshots of this brand identity. Feel free to save this post to have branding inspiration later!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

94eede820c9417c5024141d0d2a937a6
Rebound of
Torf - Wordmark Concepts
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like