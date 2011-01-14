Paul Stanton

Case study carousel, in the browser

carousel javascript jquery ui
The carousel working in the browser, the data is stored in JSON which will eventually be fed from the parent website, and using the luvverly waterwheel carousel jQuery plugin with a fair bit of custom dev to show the descriptions and launch the lightbox.

Posted on Jan 14, 2011
