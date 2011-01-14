Ramblings of a Warcrafter

Bryan Garvin

Not really something I spend a lot of time doing, but a friend asked me to make a new site banner for his blog and avatars for the site's twitter and facebook accounts. Used a screenshot, a free font (morpheus), and some grunge effects to get the look and feel. Real quick work, but happy with how things turned out.

Posted on Jan 14, 2011
