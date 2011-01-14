Jonathan Williams

The Not-Dead and the Saved

Jonathan Williams
Jonathan Williams
Hire Me
  • Save
The Not-Dead and the Saved kate clanchy short story the not-dead and the saved love sacrifice hospital illustration
Download color palette

Illustration for a poignant, thought-provoking short story by Kate Clanchy about parental love and sacrifice in a hospital ward.

Jonathan Williams
Jonathan Williams
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jonathan Williams

View profile
    • Like