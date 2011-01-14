Christina Fowler

Emerald Ribbon

Christina Fowler
Christina Fowler
  • Save
Emerald Ribbon ribbon stitching hand drawn typography brownstone green
Download color palette

Logo design for a costume business. That means I'm within my rights to use ribbon and stitching, right? ;)

Maybe a little fussy for a logo but I plan to do a simpler version for small uses.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2011
Christina Fowler
Christina Fowler

More by Christina Fowler

View profile
    • Like