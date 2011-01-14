Alex Older

Buttons, Normal and Hover state v3

Alex Older
Alex Older
  • Save
Buttons, Normal and Hover state v3 button call to action bluefly hover
Download color palette

Quick mock up based on the feedback from Pete.

06912ea66ccbc09eb06a42e34742d8e4
Rebound of
Buttons, Normal and Hover state v2
By Alex Older
View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2011
Alex Older
Alex Older

More by Alex Older

View profile
    • Like