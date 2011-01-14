Paul Randall

Yellow?

Yellow?
Working on some brand work where the primary colour may be yellow. Choosing the right hue is going to be a tricky one I can tell!

Aside: I kerned the second line of text slightly - but does anyone have any good resources for kerning, or is it simply 'what looks right'?

Posted on Jan 14, 2011
