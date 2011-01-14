Luke Beard

CSS3 Flip Clock Look

CSS3 Flip Clock Look css3 flip clock black grey
More CSS3 play. Non functioning Flip Clock made in CSS3 with minimal mark-up.

Take a look at http://lukesbeard.com/scratch/flipclocklook

Looks best in Chrome/Safari. Might not be perfect but it's all fun.

Posted on Jan 14, 2011
