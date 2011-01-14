Katherine Cory

Idolz Hair Boutique

Katherine Cory
Katherine Cory
Hire Me
  • Save
Idolz Hair Boutique business card monochrome black white grey script
Download color palette

Concept for new brand for a hairdressers salon, business card application

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2011
Katherine Cory
Katherine Cory
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Katherine Cory

View profile
    • Like