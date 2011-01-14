Mario Bieh

Mac OSX Device Icons

mac osx icon app drive device mini hard disk ipod nano white black
That's some old stuff, which I made around 4 years ago just for me.

This are 4 device icons for the old Mac mini, a Mac Power M9 external hard disk and the iPod nano 2G.

If you want you can download the original Photoshop PSD file, including all complete vectorized icons, from here: http://bie.hm/di7

Posted on Jan 14, 2011
