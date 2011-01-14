👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Thanks for all the feedback on the previous shot, I re-drew the curl and I really like this one. I've started drawing more glyphs, this is quite fun.
When I finish drawing a bunch of nice glyphs I'll start working on a folder style that I can put these on. After that I'll start making drive icons :)
This is fun, let me know what you think of what I've done so far. (The network glyph in the top right is just me experimenting with the subtraction inside the circle to match other glyphs).
Oh also I need a name for this project/set of icons any suggestions are welcome :P