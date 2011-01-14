Tobias Wiedenmann

New Categories task eater taskeater todo to do iphone ios
New categories I created over the last 2 days.
Most likely the last ones that has been added to Task Eater,
before I (hopefully) submit it to the App Store at the end of the month.

edit: One think to add.
The cleaning icon is a rework of the icon from the amazing Adrian Kenny.
Thx for his permission.
http://dribbble.com/shots/89296-Analyzr-Work

Posted on Jan 14, 2011
