Illustrated Book Spines

Illustrated book spines (Skillshare Class)

Illustrated book spines (Skillshare Class)

Illustrated book spines (Skillshare Class)

I've recently published my new Skillshare class: 'Illustrated book spines'. It's quite specific. It basically guides the student through a creative process around a specific context. In this case, book spines. Yes, those tiny and sometimes forgotten spaces in our books 😅

It's a bit nerdy, I know. But I have this slight obsession with them. So much potential wasted sometimes.

Give it a try with the free Skillshare trial provided! You can watch the presentation video for further details (Green button)

Raúl Gil
Illustration for brands, products & publications.
