A tip for creating quick fake sparklines for comps: in Illustrator, draw a line then Filter > Roughen on Relative with the points set to Corner.

Also, Wingdings 3 has up/down triangles so you don't have to use vector shapes and can stick with live text. Handy for speed and iterating. Make 'em pretty later.

Posted on Jan 14, 2011
