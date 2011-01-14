i wish design.cmu.edu

Austin Bales

design.cmu.edu is pretty sad. It's a great school, but their website was designed forever ago and is maintained by proxy. They need a venerable, extensible cms powering a beautiful well-considered design. It needs to feature people and their work, and really tell the story of how great a place it is. Rankings alone don't matter — we need to visually prove who we are.

I'm not saying this does that, but I think we should try to come up with things that do. Maybe they need beards?

Posted on Jan 14, 2011
I help people make products.

