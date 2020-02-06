Hello dribbblers,

Today I’m sharing a shot I did for the the largest Lithuanian trading alliance AIBE, that unites more than 205 trading companies operating more than 815 grocery stores.

Our goal was to create a more functional and attractive design for the user. We have minimized the impact of design so it would not obscure the essential range of goods.

Protoype was built by Rokas Šilanskas

It was an honor to work on this project as it is one of the most popular shops in Lithuania.

Let me know what you think in the comments!

---

Be sure to visit @Mediapark to checkout more of our work. Also, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube or drop us a line at hello@mediapark.com.