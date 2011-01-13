Chad Albers

Haven't I Done This Before?

Chad Albers
Chad Albers
  • Save
Haven't I Done This Before? monster city illustration creature destroy drool burning
Download color palette

Revisiting an old illustration from a year ago. I wanted to fix the colors and add a few little details.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 13, 2011
Chad Albers
Chad Albers

More by Chad Albers

View profile
    • Like