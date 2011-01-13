my iPad app

Nathanael Jeanneret

Too early to say much, but working on my first iPad app. All the elements are super flat and geometric - I'm not sure if I'm doing that because I'm crap at making buttons or if I just like that clean swiss stylee ;)

Posted on Jan 13, 2011
