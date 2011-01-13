My world is flat

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A shot from my proposal for my final portfolio. Graduation is less than 6 weeks away (woo hoo!) so most of my shots from here on out will be related to my final showcase. Any thoughts/comments on the concept of "the world is flat" would be greatly appreciated!
In case you were wondering, the scholarly gentleman in the back ground is Copernicus.