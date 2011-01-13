Chris Durbin

My world is flat

A shot from my proposal for my final portfolio. Graduation is less than 6 weeks away (woo hoo!) so most of my shots from here on out will be related to my final showcase. Any thoughts/comments on the concept of "the world is flat" would be greatly appreciated!

In case you were wondering, the scholarly gentleman in the back ground is Copernicus.

Posted on Jan 13, 2011
