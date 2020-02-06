DAINOGO

DAINOGO Rebrand - Deer logo

DAINOGO Rebrand - Deer logo letter d symbol mark illustration animal fallow deer wildlife logo grids rebrand redesign logo golden ratio logo animation logo grid negative space logo deer logo logo design identity brand identity branding brand
Hi all,

I have redesigned my personal logo.

Ideas: fallow deer + letter D + Negative space. What do you think about this one?

Please press "L" if you like my shot! Thank you very much!

Read my post: https://dainogo.medium.com/how-to-redesign-personal-logo-dainogo-8919493902d7

Logo Design & Branding - UI/UX | "Live, Passion & Happy"
