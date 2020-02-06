Project Management App

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hey, folks! Here’s how we visualized a dashboard that allows project managers to view work stats, measure project progress and task success in a very quick and convenient way. Hope you like it!
Main details:
📝 To make the whole design functional and intuitive, we kept our major focus on content arrangement. So, all the layouts are neat and easy-to-notice.
📊 PMs happen to manage several projects at a time. To let them see what’s happening on all ‘fronts’, we decided to add the ‘Project Stats’ feature to the app interface.
📌 The minimalistic design and soothing colors create a better work environment and boost UX.
Press L if you like this design
Let us know what you guys think!
Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko
