Project Management App

Project Management App weekly daily activity statistic tasks tool project managment clean minimal dashboard web concept product app ux ui figma design
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey, folks! Here’s how we visualized a dashboard that allows project managers to view work stats, measure project progress and task success in a very quick and convenient way. Hope you like it!

Main details:

📝 To make the whole design functional and intuitive, we kept our major focus on content arrangement. So, all the layouts are neat and easy-to-notice.

📊 PMs happen to manage several projects at a time. To let them see what’s happening on all ‘fronts’, we decided to add the ‘Project Stats’ feature to the app interface.

📌 The minimalistic design and soothing colors create a better work environment and boost UX.

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

