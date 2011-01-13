Mathew Hoy

Legion red white black ring vector selfhelp
We are legion.

Thinking I could have centred this for yinz. I've decided that I'm going to try to post something new to dribbble every week this year, which should help the self esteem and hopefully improve pride in my work.

Posted on Jan 13, 2011
