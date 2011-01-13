Winowiecki

Argyle Pattern (iPhone Wallpaper)

Winowiecki
Winowiecki
  • Save
Argyle Pattern (iPhone Wallpaper) illustrator photoshop argyle
Download color palette

A dark alternate with some texture. Full size available here:

http://www.flickr.com/photos/winowiecki/5353510544/

88cfa57b6b072104ba3a0b33a1453860
Rebound of
Argyle Pattern (iPhone Wallpaper)
By Winowiecki
View all tags
Posted on Jan 13, 2011
Winowiecki
Winowiecki

More by Winowiecki

View profile
    • Like