A free-association thing that's been floating around Facebook. Thought it turned out nicely, especially considering the blandness of the source image; here's the 400x300 Dribbblecropped version.
Instructions pasted in from Facebook. Rebound away, if your Thursday evening is slow like that.
• Go to Wikipedia and hit random. The first random Wikipedia article you get is the name of your band.
• Go to quotationspage.com and hit random. The last four or five words of the very last quote of the page is the title of your first album.
• Go to Flickr and click on “explore the last seven days”. Third picture, no matter what it is, will be your album cover.