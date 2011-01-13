Alexander Pankratov

Real life version of this sketch as rendered by Firefox.

Embedded Benton Sans as a body text looked dorky, so had to drop it in favour of Calibri (from WebType).

Also had to pre-render by, link and tags, because browser's version of Georgia at 12px looked inadequate.

Jan 13, 2011
