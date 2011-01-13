The Best Customer Service

Today, I had my first experience of Apple's Genius Bar (I know right. Although I guess it's lucky to not have needed them) and they were as brilliant everyone says. A lovely guy called Richard sorted everything out. First class.



The love Apple was one of those things where I thought "Wow, that's a great idea" then realised – once I looked on the internet – that it was totally unoriginal and hardly inventive. But it does represent how I feel about Apple today.