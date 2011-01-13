Simon Birky Hartmann

Project 52.02 - Priests and paramedics - Done

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
Project 52.02 - Priests and paramedics - Done grunge textured noisy project 52 priests and paramedics pedro the lion david bazan print design studio ace of spade
Download color palette

Done. Will be posted tomorrow or Saturday.

EDIT: It's on Flickr.

F064a6ab8dfdccbaf18617f095aeacf6
Rebound of
Project 52.02 - Priests and paramedics
By Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

More by Simon Birky Hartmann

View profile
    • Like