Arifur Rahman Tushar ➔
UpStart Media

Zeno Elite - Live !

Arifur Rahman Tushar ➔
UpStart Media
Arifur Rahman Tushar ➔ for UpStart Media
Hire Us
  • Save
Zeno Elite - Live ! 2020 trend digital marketing agency marketing agency landing page app design landing page trendy design homepage ui ux clean ui minimal agency mockups creative dailyui visual design ios web design product design
Zeno Elite - Live ! 2020 trend digital marketing agency marketing agency landing page app design landing page trendy design homepage ui ux clean ui minimal agency mockups creative dailyui visual design ios web design product design
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble thumb.png
  2. Screenshot_2020-02-05 Zeno Elite An Exclusive Community For Former NFL Players.jpg

Hey guys !
Here is our recent work. Its a landing page for Zeno Elite. They help football players find new vision after retried from football carer.
Hope you'll find it interesting. would love to hear your valuable feedback about the design :)

Watch live

----------------------------------------------------------------
Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot 🙂

Available for hire.
Say hello : iamtushar75@gmail.com

Follow me on : Dribbble l Instagram
----------------------------------------------------------------
Follow UpStart Media: : UpStart Media l Instagram

UpStart Media
UpStart Media
Design that grows your bottom line.
Hire Us

More by UpStart Media

View profile
    • Like