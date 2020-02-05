Zeno Elite - Live !

Hey guys !

Here is our recent work. Its a landing page for Zeno Elite. They help football players find new vision after retried from football carer.

Hope you'll find it interesting. would love to hear your valuable feedback about the design :)

Watch live

----------------------------------------------------------------

Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot 🙂

Available for hire.

Say hello : iamtushar75@gmail.com

Follow me on : Dribbble l Instagram

----------------------------------------------------------------

Follow UpStart Media: : UpStart Media l Instagram