Best One Yet Visual Elements

Best One Yet Visual Elements food snack ice cream flavors packaging lockup styles effects 3d custom typography type
I've had a blast creating visual assets for Best One Yet, a local vegan ice cream company. These elements will be sprinkled throughout the packaging to add color and energy.

After several rounds of exploration, I committed to using just four fonts for the full range of product labels. I customized the type whenever there was a fun opportunity to do so. The energy of this brand is meant to be upbeat and light-hearted.

My font selection is listed on the second slide, and I've linked to the foundries below in case you want to add some spice to your font collection!

Pueblito — Corradine Fonts
Rockeby — My Creative Land
Hobeaux — OhNo Type Co.
Suti — Mika Melvas

Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
