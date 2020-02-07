Best One Yet Visual Elements

Trending designs to inspire you
I've had a blast creating visual assets for Best One Yet, a local vegan ice cream company. These elements will be sprinkled throughout the packaging to add color and energy.
After several rounds of exploration, I committed to using just four fonts for the full range of product labels. I customized the type whenever there was a fun opportunity to do so. The energy of this brand is meant to be upbeat and light-hearted.
My font selection is listed on the second slide, and I've linked to the foundries below in case you want to add some spice to your font collection!
Pueblito — Corradine Fonts
Rockeby — My Creative Land
Hobeaux — OhNo Type Co.
Suti — Mika Melvas