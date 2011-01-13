Joe Bosack

DBP

Joe Bosack
Joe Bosack
  • Save
DBP
Download color palette

Design is a pretty inefficient business. For every identity that gets done, there are many ideas that get strewn across the creative battlefield - casualties of the process. Here's another fallen concept that I really, really liked. I wish I were a better salesman.

Posted on Jan 13, 2011
Joe Bosack
Joe Bosack

More by Joe Bosack

View profile
    • Like