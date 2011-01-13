Jared Laham

Ruckus Rove Map

Ruckus Rove Map map honda ruckus scooter time flip clock
Map of local scenic rides under 40mph. Time clock defaults to current time. Once a route is selected, it changes to show roughly how long the route will take start to finish.

Posted on Jan 13, 2011
Jared Laham
Creative Director, Designer & all-round good egg.
