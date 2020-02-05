Musicdata artist landing page generator - Kid Loco

Hi folks,

For the past few months, i have been experimenting a new type of landing pages generator for music artists. All content is pulled from different API (Spotify, Youtube, Wikipedia, ...). The idea is to completely redefine the music and especially the artists discovery experience (without a CMS) and empower them with a new kind of promotion material.

Musicdata's app help growing and "DIY" artists to establish their digital visual language with tools like this one that creates a new website and build it out of the Box in seconds...

This particular page showcases how we designed a particular "artist" landing page to better explain the full concept.

Here is the edition tool view:

https://dribbble.com/shots/9912239-Musicdata-dashboard-concept-Dark-mode-home-screen

Any comments would be appreciate ! 💌

More details here 👉 https://musicdata.io

*Kid Loco is a french trip hop artist, more about him here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kid_Loco