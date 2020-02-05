Musicdata artist landing page generator - Kid Loco

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi folks,
For the past few months, i have been experimenting a new type of landing pages generator for music artists. All content is pulled from different API (Spotify, Youtube, Wikipedia, ...). The idea is to completely redefine the music and especially the artists discovery experience (without a CMS) and empower them with a new kind of promotion material.
Musicdata's app help growing and "DIY" artists to establish their digital visual language with tools like this one that creates a new website and build it out of the Box in seconds...
This particular page showcases how we designed a particular "artist" landing page to better explain the full concept.
Here is the edition tool view:
https://dribbble.com/shots/9912239-Musicdata-dashboard-concept-Dark-mode-home-screen
Any comments would be appreciate ! 💌
More details here 👉 https://musicdata.io
*Kid Loco is a french trip hop artist, more about him here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kid_Loco