Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pierre Dickinson

Musicdata artist landing page generator - Kid Loco

Pierre Dickinson
Pierre Dickinson
  • Save
Musicdata artist landing page generator - Kid Loco artist disc press kit epk lp cover music industry api page generator page builder landing page media influencers curation media monitoring discovery music promotion music
Download color palette

Hi folks,

For the past few months, i have been experimenting a new type of landing pages generator for music artists. All content is pulled from different API (Spotify, Youtube, Wikipedia, ...). The idea is to completely redefine the music and especially the artists discovery experience (without a CMS) and empower them with a new kind of promotion material.

Musicdata's app help growing and "DIY" artists to establish their digital visual language with tools like this one that creates a new website and build it out of the Box in seconds...

This particular page showcases how we designed a particular "artist" landing page to better explain the full concept.
Here is the edition tool view:
https://dribbble.com/shots/9912239-Musicdata-dashboard-concept-Dark-mode-home-screen

Any comments would be appreciate ! 💌

More details here 👉 https://musicdata.io

*Kid Loco is a french trip hop artist, more about him here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kid_Loco

musicdata-landing-age-artist-kid-loco-dribbble.jpg
2 MB
Download
Pierre Dickinson
Pierre Dickinson

More by Pierre Dickinson

View profile
    • Like