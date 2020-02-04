Torf - Wordmark Concepts

Recently i've been working with Torf in order to develop their logo and brand identity.

Torf is unique, energetic and bold clothing line aimed at young people. It is based on Nassau, Bahamas but will have a global audience.

The name was derived from the initials of the CEO's name - Torique Farrington.

Together with the client, we decided to create a simple wordmark that conveys movement, energy and, if you look with enough attention, a t-shirt on the first letter 👕

The first concept has a little shadow detail on the T, while the second one doesn't include it. Which one do you prefer?

