Telemedicine App

Telemedicine is still the hottest trend in the healthcare industry, isn’t it? With this thought in mind, we visualized an app that helps to find a nearby doctor with ease. Check out the details!

💊 When it comes to patient-doctor communication, text messages may not be the best option for everyone. To achieve a better UX and boost the level of real-life interaction, we integrated the ‘Video call’ feature into the app interface.

💉 To add more breathing space in the UI, we embedded a horizontally scrollable list. Users just swipe left/right and pick the most relevant specialist.

🔬 When deciding on colors, we thought smth like ‘Healthcare apps are mainly about being clean. Not about being boring!’. To evoke a sense of freshness and modernity, we picked light blue as the secondary color.

