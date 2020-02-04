Telemedicine App

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Telemedicine is still the hottest trend in the healthcare industry, isn’t it? With this thought in mind, we visualized an app that helps to find a nearby doctor with ease. Check out the details!

💊 When it comes to patient-doctor communication, text messages may not be the best option for everyone. To achieve a better UX and boost the level of real-life interaction, we integrated the ‘Video call’ feature into the app interface.

💉 To add more breathing space in the UI, we embedded a horizontally scrollable list. Users just swipe left/right and pick the most relevant specialist.

🔬 When deciding on colors, we thought smth like ‘Healthcare apps are mainly about being clean. Not about being boring!’. To evoke a sense of freshness and modernity, we picked light blue as the secondary color.

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

