Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sanatan

National Park Wild Life

Sanatan
Sanatan
  • Save
National Park Wild Life colors photoshop effect india wildlife tiger website web flat art ux design ux illustration ui minimal design
Download color palette

Hey Dribblers, check my new shot for national park website based on wild life. It is an online booking site for jungle safari. Crafted with Photoshop and use elegant colors.

I hope you guys like it! Cheers!
Feel free to leave your feedback.

Thanks!!!

Sanatan
Sanatan

More by Sanatan

View profile
    • Like