New visual identity

Just a quick shot to let you know that NMF team has started rolling out our new logo on our website and social media. We’ve made the decision to no longer use Not My Fault but rather NMF.earth. The change comes from the name being a bit confusing and potentially misleading.

The main intention of NMF.earth is to help people calculate, offset and the improve their lifestyle in accordance with the planet. With this in mind, we want Not My Fault to be a question, not a statement. Opposed to using the app and stating: ‘Now I’ve done my part, this is not my fault anymore’, we want people to ask instead: ‘What’s my fault in this? What’s the industry’s fault? Which faults can I directly correct myself?’

We want the name to act as an invitation to question our habits honestly, whether it is transportation, food or purchase habits, and transform them into more sustainable routines.

