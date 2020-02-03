New visual identity

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Just a quick shot to let you know that NMF team has started rolling out our new logo on our website and social media. We’ve made the decision to no longer use Not My Fault but rather NMF.earth. The change comes from the name being a bit confusing and potentially misleading.
Visit website
The main intention of NMF.earth is to help people calculate, offset and the improve their lifestyle in accordance with the planet. With this in mind, we want Not My Fault to be a question, not a statement. Opposed to using the app and stating: ‘Now I’ve done my part, this is not my fault anymore’, we want people to ask instead: ‘What’s my fault in this? What’s the industry’s fault? Which faults can I directly correct myself?’
We want the name to act as an invitation to question our habits honestly, whether it is transportation, food or purchase habits, and transform them into more sustainable routines.
Medium - Github - Mastodon