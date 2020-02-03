Logo Design Compilation

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Here's a selection of 20 Logos i've created for clients around the world in the past months!
Totally love colors, gradients and creating vibrant styles - but it's also important to have the logos work on black and white - check out the second image to see that.
Which one is your favourite?
--
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com