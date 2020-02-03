Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wisecraft

Logo Design Compilation

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
design logo brand identity lettermark smart mark typography logotype designer logomark negative space minimal colorful marks logos logomarks logofolio identity designer flat designs branding brand logo design
Here's a selection of 20 Logos i've created for clients around the world in the past months!

Totally love colors, gradients and creating vibrant styles - but it's also important to have the logos work on black and white - check out the second image to see that.

Which one is your favourite?

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

Rebound of
Logo Selection IV
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

