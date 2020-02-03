Alex Koin 👁‍🗨

Brand identity and logo Berlogus

Brand identity and logo Berlogus poster visual design print design minimalism minimal logotype logo interior identity design identity editorial design design branding design branding brand identity brand design brand
  1. Berlogus_all_033337.jpg
  2. Berlogus_all_05333.jpg
  3. Berlogus_all_01ыфв.jpg

Full on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/91348165/Visual-Identity-Berlogus

Berlogus performs repair work and also equips flat, apartments and houses with furniture, the equipment and necessary goods up to full readiness for accommodation.


