Workspace workspace photo
Just thought i'd share my current workspace. Nothing special really. I used to work on a Mac Pro but i sold it because it was too much of a hassle to maintain two systems and i like to be mobile. I'll get an rMBP 13" if they upgrade the GPU.

- Macbook Air 13" mid 2012
- Thunderbolt Display
- Intuos 4
- iPad Mini
- Desk (Ikea)
- Chair, Giroflex 64
- Dotgrid Notebook

Posted on Mar 15, 2013
