Just thought i'd share my current workspace. Nothing special really. I used to work on a Mac Pro but i sold it because it was too much of a hassle to maintain two systems and i like to be mobile. I'll get an rMBP 13" if they upgrade the GPU.

- Macbook Air 13" mid 2012

- Thunderbolt Display

- Intuos 4

- iPad Mini

- Desk (Ikea)

- Chair, Giroflex 64

- Dotgrid Notebook