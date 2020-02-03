City Tree - Mobile App

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Dribbbles! I am sure there are many nature lovers here!
With the help of a mobile application City Tree, you can learn more about trees (plants). With its simple functionality such as scanner built into the application, everything you need to do is just scan the tree and all information about this tree will be displayed on your screen!
Look how we combined illustrations with the realistic picture of the trees. Now you can become closer to nature in a fun way!
