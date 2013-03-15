Brad Hansen

B&W type

B&W type type melting ink dekken line work lettering
Messing around with some t-shirt ideas for a student project. Our brands name is dekken.

Rebound of
Poster Idea
Posted on Mar 15, 2013
Art Director & Illustrator
