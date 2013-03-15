Lea Vervoort

Cookiemonster

Lea Vervoort
Lea Vervoort
  • Save
Cookiemonster illustration monster animal character cookies magic
Download color palette

An illustration I made for a Dutch culinair website www.culy.nl
"the perfect choclate chip cookie recipe, for two cookies"

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2013
Lea Vervoort
Lea Vervoort

More by Lea Vervoort

View profile
    • Like