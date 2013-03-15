Prince Ink

Not all who wander tee

Prince Ink
Prince Ink
  • Save
Not all who wander tee hide and seek new site handdrawn lettering screen print shirt hidden treasure 404
Download color palette

'Not all who wander are lost' is now available for purchase at a discounted rate right out of the gate! The catch is... you have to find it.

We officially launched our website today with thanks to @Jason Stewart and Dan Richard. There is a direct link to purchase the tee somewhere on the site. If you find it.. you can buy it at a discount...otherwise you have to wait a month until we add it to our online store at regular price.

www.princeink.com

**First 2 to find it get another PICO shirt for free** (Already claimed)

E69e37f12316ee4c601a70fb52da4392
Rebound of
Not all who wander are lost
By Prince Ink
Prince Ink
Prince Ink
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Prince Ink

View profile
    • Like