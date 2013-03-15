Not all who wander tee

'Not all who wander are lost' is now available for purchase at a discounted rate right out of the gate! The catch is... you have to find it.

We officially launched our website today with thanks to @Jason Stewart and Dan Richard. There is a direct link to purchase the tee somewhere on the site. If you find it.. you can buy it at a discount...otherwise you have to wait a month until we add it to our online store at regular price.

www.princeink.com

**First 2 to find it get another PICO shirt for free** (Already claimed)