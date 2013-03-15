15 Folds

KESHFLAKE

15th December

By Kesh, Artist

A journey.

A short moment in time.

Product unique.

Motion repeated.

A representation of our own existence.

visit: http://15folds.com/post/37980664246/keshflake-by-kesh-artist-a-journey-a-short

Posted on Mar 15, 2013
