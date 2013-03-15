Nature’s chaos coincides with obedience to mathematical law

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
13th December
Jelly London Illustration, Production Agency
Jelly London represents pattern formation and the transformation of shapes in space and time. Natural pattern formation is a biological process whereby nature shapes itself by applying structure and symmetry to its most delicate forms. Jelly thinks that the transformation of shapes is anything but chaotic. And a snowflake is our festive and elemental creation to add to the 15 Folds
visit: http://15folds.com/post/37824240673/natures-chaos-coincides-with-obedience-to