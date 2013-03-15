15 Folds

Nature’s chaos coincides with obedience to mathematical law

Nature's chaos coincides with obedience to mathematical law
13th December

Jelly London Illustration, Production Agency

Jelly London represents pattern formation and the transformation of shapes in space and time. Natural pattern formation is a biological process whereby nature shapes itself by applying structure and symmetry to its most delicate forms. Jelly thinks that the transformation of shapes is anything but chaotic. And a snowflake is our festive and elemental creation to add to the 15 Folds

visit: http://15folds.com/post/37824240673/natures-chaos-coincides-with-obedience-to

Posted on Mar 15, 2013
