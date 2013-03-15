11th December

by Alpines , Musicians

Nothing ever ends as everything is connected. The flapping of a butterfly’s wings in one part of the world could eventually create a hurricane in another part. The butterfly’s wings represent chaos theory. A beautiful juxtaposition: something so small and peaceful representing something so great and chaotic.

visit: http://15folds.com/post/37712675999/butterfly-effect-by-alpines-musicians-nothing