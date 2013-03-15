15 Folds

Metta

Metta
9th December

By Dain Fagerholm, Artist

Metta is the Buddhist version of Peace On Earth, Good Will Toward Men

May you be happy.

May you be healthy.

May you be safe.

May you live with ease.

Metta. 8)

Posted on Mar 15, 2013
