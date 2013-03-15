Brett Withjack

Responsive "About Me" page

Responsive "About Me" page typography responsive web design about me
Slowly but surely drawing, designing, and coding out an about me page done entirely with typography.. Here's the progress so far on a responsive aspect ratio - http://brettwithjack.com/about.html

Posted on Mar 15, 2013
